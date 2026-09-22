I found out my father was a spy because my friend Tim Tanner needed a ride home.

Tim and I had been friends in Korea. By 1980, both of our families had left Seoul, and Tim was passing through Washington on his way to another posting. One afternoon he called our house in Reston. He was at Foggy Bottom with his father, who worked for the State Department, and wanted to know if he could catch a ride home with my dad and spend the night.

My dad in the military, early 1960s

I was ecstatic.

This seemed incredibly convenient because my dad worked at the State Department too.

At least that’s what I’d been told my entire life.

I also thought his job was pretty boring. He put on a suit, went to work, came home and almost never talked about what he’d done all day. I had a friend whose dad was in the Secret Service. Now that sounded cool. His dad protected the President. Mine did something at the State Department that I couldn’t explain and, to be honest, didn’t care enough to ask much about.

So I called him.

My older sister Laura was home. I had probably called my father’s office only a few times in my life, but he answered.

“Dad, Tim’s at Foggy Bottom with his dad. Can you pick him up and bring him home?”

Nothing.

Just a pause, but I noticed it.

“I can’t do that.”

“Why not? You’re right there.”

Another pause.

“I’m not there.”

This made absolutely no sense to me. I had called my dad at work. He worked at the State Department. Tim was at the State Department. This wasn’t complicated.

“Where are you?”

I don’t remember whether I actually asked him that or just thought it. What I remember is what came next. He told me he’d be home soon and that he needed to talk to Laura and me.

That got my attention.

I hung up and Laura asked what was going on. I had no idea. I just knew that Dad was coming home to talk to both of us, which at eleven could only mean one thing: one of us had done something wrong.

I started trying to figure out what I’d done.

When Dad got home, nothing about him looked unusual. Same dad, same house in Reston, same kitchen. He sat us down and told us he’d never actually worked for the State Department.

He worked for the CIA.

That’s a pretty big piece of information to absorb when you’re eleven.

Then he started explaining. Before the CIA, he’d been in some sort of military special operations. His job, in the simplest terms, was to find people in other countries who knew things the United States wanted to know and convince them to tell him.

And all at once I started thinking about everywhere we’d lived.

Singapore, where I was born. Laos. Mexico City. Seoul.

Those hadn’t been State Department postings. They’d been CIA postings. The State Department was his cover.

And when I called my father “at work” that afternoon, he wasn’t sitting in an office at Foggy Bottom.

He was at CIA headquarters in Langley.

My reaction was probably not the mature one.

I thought it was unbelievably cool.

Five minutes earlier, my father had been a boring government bureaucrat whose job I couldn’t explain. Now I knew he’d been a Green Beret and was a CIA operations officer. I was eleven years old. There was only one obvious conclusion.

My dad was James Bond.

This was fantastic news right up until he explained the problem.

Laura and I couldn’t tell anyone.

And he meant anyone.

Not our friends. Not teachers. Not people we dated when we got older. We couldn’t use it to impress somebody or blurt it out during an argument. His cover mattered. People he worked with and people he’d recruited could be put at risk if the wrong person knew who he really was.

Until that afternoon, keeping his secret had been his job.

Now it was partly ours.

He asked if we understood, and of course we said yes. I doubt either of us had the slightest idea what we’d just signed up for.

All I really understood was this: I’d just learned the coolest thing I had ever learned, and I couldn’t tell a soul.

It felt like being told to hold my breath and not being told when I could breathe again.

After Dad finished, Laura and I went downstairs to her bedroom. She was thirteen, I was eleven, and suddenly we were trying to reconstruct our entire childhood.

We started going through things we’d seen and heard over the years. Trips. People. Conversations. Times Dad had been gone. Adults whose jobs were never quite clear. Had that meant something? What about that? Were we imagining it now because of what we’d just learned?

And the really interesting question: how many of our family friends were also spooks?

Then we worked on the practical problem.

“What does your dad do?”

“He works for the State Department.”

“What does he do there?”

“I don’t know.”

Easy enough. We’d been saying it our whole lives.

There was one strange difference now: before that afternoon we’d been telling the truth. From then on, we knew we were lying.

Laura was the only other kid in the world I could talk to about it. We’d already moved around the world together, and now we shared this thing too. Forty-five years later, there are still things about our childhood I can say to her without having to explain any of the backstory.

The author in Shibuya, Tokyo, circa 1985

Not long after that, we moved to Tokyo.

I started seventh grade at the American School in Japan and spent the next six years carrying my father’s secret around with me. My classmates’ parents worked for banks, airlines, embassies, trading companies, newspapers, multinational corporations—all the usual jobs that brought foreign families to Tokyo in those years.

I’m sure some of their parents had secrets too. We just didn’t talk about them.

This was the early 1980s and the Cold War was very much alive. The Soviets weren’t characters in an old history book. They were right there in Tokyo. There was a Soviet Embassy, Soviet diplomats, Soviet intelligence officers. The American Embassy had its own world going on inside it, and my father was part of that world.

I wasn’t.

I was a kid in Tokyo. I went to school, played sports, rode trains, went to arcades and parties, chased girls, worried about grades and generally behaved like a teenage boy. Tokyo in the 1980s was an incredible place to grow up. It was loud and crowded and booming, and for six years it was home.

But I always knew there was another Tokyo operating underneath the one I could see.

My father lived in that Tokyo.

Then he’d come home for dinner.

That’s a strange thing to grow up with. Years later, it became the seed of a novel.

It’s also why I’m starting this new blog, Son of a Spy.

My father is eighty-six now and still ticking. He’s also still very quiet about his CIA career, which will surprise absolutely nobody who knows him. There are things he won’t discuss. There are stories involving other people that aren’t mine to tell.

But being his son is my story.

I was born in Singapore and grew up in Laos, Mexico, South Korea, India and Japan. I looked American and sounded American, but I didn’t really grow up in America. America was mostly the place we went between assignments. Home was wherever we happened to be living at the time.

People call kids like that Third Culture Kids now. I don’t remember hearing the term when I was one.

So that’s what I want to write about here. Some posts will be about my father and the CIA. Some will be about Tokyo and what it was like to be a teenager there in the 1980s. I’ll write about the Cold War, the CIA and KGB, the American School in Japan, and the weird experience of growing up as an American who hadn’t spent much time in America. And I’ll probably have some fun with spy books and movies, including the ones that get it right and the ones that are complete nonsense.

There’s another reason I’m doing this now.

Next September, Skyhorse will publish my first novel, Tokyo American. It’s a Cold War thriller, perhaps best described as The Americans meets Red Dawn.

The book takes place in Tokyo in 1987. Jake Mercer is seventeen and goes to an American school in Tokyo. His father, Bill, works inside the U.S. Embassy, in a part of the building people don’t talk much about. Jake assumes his father’s secret life has nothing to do with his own.

He’s wrong.

Jake isn’t me, and Bill isn’t my father. Tokyo American is fiction. The things that happen to them did not happen to us.

But the world they live in is one I know.

I know Tokyo in 1987. I know the American school. I know what it’s like to have a father who leaves for work every morning and enters a world you aren’t allowed to know much about. And I know what it’s like to discover, almost by accident, that your dad isn’t remotely who you thought he was.

For me, it started with a phone call.

Tim needed a ride.

I called my dad.

And because he couldn’t pick up my friend at the place where I’d believed he worked my entire life, he finally had to tell me the truth.

I kept that secret for most of my life.

Forty-five years is a long time to hold your breath.

It feels pretty good to finally exhale.

Thanks for joining me.