About Son of a Spy

When I was eleven, my father told me what he really did for a living, and then told me I could never tell anyone.

I was born in Singapore and grew up in Laos, Mexico City, Seoul, and Tokyo, the son of a Green Beret turned CIA operations officer. As far as I knew, he worked for the State Department. As far as the neighbors knew, so did everyone else’s father. In Mexico City his name appeared on a published list of Agency officers, and our family learned what it feels like when a secret stops being one. In 1981 we landed in Tokyo, where he did the work he still mostly won’t discuss and I spent six years at the American School in Japan, riding the trains, watching the Soviet embassy from the snack bar at the Tokyo American Club, and learning to keep my mouth shut. I still call Tokyo my hometown.

I have written two bestselling nonfiction books on an entirely different subject. This publication is about the other half of my life.

Tokyo American, my first novel, will be published by Skyhorse in September 2027. It’s the story of a seventeen-year-old at an American school in Tokyo in 1987 whose father works on the floor of the embassy nobody names. It is fiction. The kitchen table where I learned the truth is not. Readers here will see the cover, the first chapters, and the real places behind the book before anyone else.

Writing runs in the family: Jaws author Peter Benchley was my father’s first cousin. One branch kept secrets. The other sold them by the millions. I’m trying to do both.

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